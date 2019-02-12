Screenshot: Gary O’Donoghue (Twitter)

Another day, another act of not-so-random violence at one of President Donald Trump’s MAGA rallies.



This time the target was BBC cameraman Ron Skeans, who was “violently pushed and shoved by a member of the crowd” during the president’s unhinged Monday night event in El Paso, TX, according to a BBC spokesperson. The whole incident was caught on camera and shared online.

Additional footage of the attack was shared by KPRC reporter Jacob Rascon:

Speaking with the BBC, Skeans said he was blindsided by a “very hard shove.”

“I didn’t know what was going on,” he added.

The man who attacked Skeans has yet to be identified. After the assailant was pulled away from the press platform, the president reportedly paused to check in on the situation with a thumbs up.

Hostility toward the media has become a staple of Trump rallies, and the president himself delights in repeatedly labeling the press an “enemy of the people,” stoking his fans’ desire for violence.

“I have been spat at before,” O’Donoghue told Bloomberg following the attack. ‘They hurl abuse at American colleagues in particular.”

In a statement to the BBC, a Trump campaign official suggested that the man who attacked Skeans was drunk.

Update, 1:11 p.m. ET: The BBC has officially responded to last night’s attack, and asked the White House to review the security arrangements at Trump’s MAGA rallies.