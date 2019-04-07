Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty

Rep. Devin Nunes’ lengthy crusade to investigate the conduct of the FBI and the Department of Justice in their handling of the Russia probe is reaching a climax as the Congressman prepares to send eight criminal referrals to Attorney General William Barr, according to CNN.



Nunes began investigating the supposed crimes when he was the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, before Democrats took control of the chamber. He believes that the DOJ and FBI abused the FISA court process during an investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign and that the agencies were biased against Trump. Early last year, he released a much-anticipated and then quickly forgotten memo detailing these claims, but the investigation has yet to generate any solid charges.

On Fox News, Nunes said the criminal referrals relate to allegations of lying to Congress, misleading Congress, and leaking classified information. Others regard lying to the FISA court, manipulating intelligence, and a “global leak referral.” He did not specify who the charges were against.

“We couldn’t really send these criminal referrals over without an Attorney General in place, so we are prepared this week to notify the Attorney General that we are prepared to send those referrals over and brief him if he wishes to be briefed. We think they’re pretty clear, but as of right now this is, this may not be all of them, but this cleans up quite a bit. We have eight referrals that we are prepared to send over to the Attorney General this week,” Nunes said on Fox.

These referrals don’t necessarily mean much—they are essentially a request for the DOJ and FBI to investigate. That option is now in their hands.

Nunes has been busy stirring up shit in recent months. Last month, he announced that he is suing Twitter and specific parody accounts, including one named Devin Nunes’ Cow and another named Devin Nunes’ Mom, for $250 million. Sadly, we have no update on that lawsuit.