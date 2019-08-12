Image: via Getty

Former New Hampshire congressman Richard Swett has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Swett, who was a U.S. Representative for New Hampshire’s 2nd congressional district in the early 1990s and also served as the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, made the endorsement official on Manchester’s WMUR9 news station on Monday evening.

“I think it’s absolutely imperative that we bring back civic civility, that we have respect in our political system, and that most importantly, that we are able to restore the bond of civic affection for this nation,” Swett said in his on-camera endorsement. “This is a great country, and Joe loves it more than I think anyone alive in this country, and I think he’s the man to bring that forward to help people understand that this country is worth saving, that it’s worth making better.”

Biden is still ahead of his fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls in the polls, but he’s also managed to do some pretty public fuckups in the last week, which included telling the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition last Thursday night that “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” claiming he met with the Parkland kids when he was Vice President (he was not VP in 2018), and mixing up Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

The gaffes don’t seem to have swayed a handful Democrats in New Hampshire who’ve thrown their hats in the ring for Biden. Former Gov. John Lynch and former U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter have already endorsed Biden. And now he has Dick Swett.