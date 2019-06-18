The feud that keeps on giving—former Daily Show host Jon Stewart vs. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—reached another peak on Monday night.

During an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Stewart hit back at McConnell after the top Republican complained about him being “all bent out of shape” during an interview yesterday on Fox News.

“Listen senator, I know that your species isn’t known for moving quickly,” Stewart began. “But damn, senator, you’re not good at this argument thing. Basically we’re saying you love the 9/11 community when they serve your political purposes...and your answer to that charge is, ‘Yeah, duh? We’re Congress, that’s how we do.’”

“But the truth is...that’s how you, Mitch McConnell, do,” Stewart continued, going on to detail the year-long process of gathering bipartisan support for the bill to extend the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund until 2090, which the House Judiciary unanimously approved after Stewart’s testimony.

“If you want to know why the 9/11 community is bent out of shape over these past, let’s call it, 18 years, meet with them, tomorrow, as soon as possible, and don’t make them beg for it,” Stewart pushed McConnell. “You could pass this thing as a standalone bill tomorrow, meet with them.”