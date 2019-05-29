Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty

Georgia’s entertainment industry may take a major hit thanks to the state’s regressive politics. Several Hollywood producers have already said they won’t film in the state thanks to an abortion ban passed earlier this month. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger says that if the ban goes into effect it would be “very difficult” to continue shooting in the state, according to Reuters.



“I rather doubt we will [keep filming in Georgia],” Iger told Reuters at the opening for a new Star Wars-themed section of Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

“I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there [if the ban takes effect],” he added.

On May 7th, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that would ban all abortions after a fetal “heartbeat” can be detected, which is often before women are aware they are pregnant. The bill is one of several Draconian bans that have passed in states like Alabama and Missouri in the last month. The bans are meant to pose a challenge to Roe v. Wade when they are inevitably brought to court.

Disney filmed recent blockbusters including Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame in Georgia, and the loss of the company’s business would be a huge blow to the state and its economy. But it isn’t the only major production company considering relocating its shoots. Earlier this week, Netflix also said it was “rethinking” the production it does in the state, which includes shows like Stranger Things.

Georgia has become a top location for production companies in recent years thanks to a tax credit that makes filming in the state extremely cheap. The film industry shot 455 production in Georgia in 2018, and currently provides 92,000 jobs in the state, which are in danger of evaporating if Disney and others pull out in protest.