As it turns out, the DNC has something (new) in common with 100 percent of the readers who send me emails: They’d prefer no swear words, please!



According to an email sent to the Democratic 2020 campaigns and obtained by CNN today, the DNC and ABC News—which is hosting Thursday night’s debate in Houston—warned the candidates not to use “foul language” during the event.

“We will not be broadcasting on any delay, so there will be no opportunity to edit out foul language,” the note reportedly read. “Candidates should therefore avoid cursing or expletives in accordance with federal law and FCC guidelines.”

A source also told the network this is the first such warning the campaigns have received. (The first two debates were on MSNBC and CNN, which aren’t subject to the FCC’s rules.)

Although there’s speculation Thursday night’s event could finally turn the heat up a bit—it will be the first time Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders all share a stage—it seems like this is mostly aimed at former congressman Beto O’Rourke, who’s used the word “fuck” multiple times recently and even started selling shirts about how he says “fuck.”

My pitch, should I be brought on as an informal adviser to the Biden campaign: sing this classic Blink 182 song that all the kids know and love. You’ll be back on top in no time!