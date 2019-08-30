Despite it being the year 2019, Fox News host Laura Ingraham thought it safe to correct New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s grammar online—on the topic of white nationalists, no less—and got rightfully shut down.

Ingraham unsuccessfully heckled the representative on Thursday night after the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University sent a letter to Ocasio-Cortez accusing her of violating Twitter users’ First Amendment rights by blocking them on Twitter.

After Ocasio-Cortez responded to the institute, saying she’s blocked “less than 20 accounts for ongoing harassment,” Ingraham swooped in with the idiotic correction.



Ingraham’s attempt to best Ocasio-Cortez quickly fizzled out, however, after Ocasio-Cortez pointed to Ingraham’s ability to quote her tweet as proof that she doesn’t block people only for their abhorrent views.

“See? You’re a neo-Nazi fan favorite and I don’t block you for defending white supremacist viewpoints and mocking gun violence survivors,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

