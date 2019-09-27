The A.V. Club
Do Pobachennya
Paul Blest
Today 6:01PM
Photo: Lynne Sladky (AP)
You deserve this.
Tupananchikkama
Orevwa
Macasalaamo
Ahoj
Zei Gezunt
Kwaheri
Antio Sas
Sampai Jumpa
خداحافظ
Paul Blest
News editor, Splinter
