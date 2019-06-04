If it’s a day ending in “y,” you can rest assured that some Republican asshole is trying to gotcha liberals fighting abortion restrictions into admitting they just want the right to murder anyone at any time.

Today that Republican asshole was Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on threats to reproductive rights, asked actor Busy Philipps if she thought that a whole-ass person birthed straight from a uterus had a right to life.

“Would you agree that somebody who has survived an abortion like [hearing witness Melissa Ohden] has a right—when she’s born—to life? To control over her body where someone else doesn’t take her life?” Gohmert asked.

LOL sir, what the fuck? Were you trying to get Philipps to say that she disagreed that a person...... who already lives...... is allowed to live....???

“I don’t believe that a politician’s place is to decide what’s best for a woman,” Philipps said. “It’s a choice between a woman and her doctor.”

“What about a baby and the doctor? That’s my question,” Gohmert asked. “I just wondered how far you’re feeling about that ‘when’ because once she’s born, would you agree that she is a person in being?”

“See, I’m not speaking about birth, sir, I’m speaking about abortion,” she answered.

“I appreciate what you’re trying to get at,” Philipps continued, trying to interject into Gohmert’s baseless point before he cut her off, saying he wasn’t trying to get at anything. Bullshit.

On one of her last episodes of her now-canceled talk show Busy Tonight, Philipps shared that she had had an abortion.

“The statistic is, one in four women will have an abortion before age 45. That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you’re sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t know a woman who would have an abortion.’ Well, you know me,” Philipps said. The hashtag #YouKnowMe followed her admission, with other people sharing their abortion stories.

Gohmert saw Philipps’ testimony as the perfect opportunity to admonish a woman’s abortion experience and twist her words, attempting to make Philipps out to be some crazed murderer. I wouldn’t have expected anything less from this idiot.