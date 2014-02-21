What are we reading today? Take a look for yourself. Here's a link dump to go with that cup o' joe:

Even more proof that dogs are far superior creatures than cats: their brains are capable of processing human's voices and respond differently based on their emotions.

Arizona legislature bars Common Core standards because, as one state senator put it, "some of the reading material is borderline pornographic" and that it employed "fuzzy math," one that replaces letters for numbers. Pretty sure that's called Algebra, hoss.

You had me at suicidal sex habits.

The Atlantic wrote a think piece on how nostalgia plays a big part in Internet culture. In other news, Generalissimo Franco is still dead.

The psychology of persuasion explained in under a minute:

A member of the Academy speaks out anonymously about Woodygate, whether that hurts his and Cate Blanchett's chances at winning an Oscar, and all the drama that goes behind the ceremony.

Female and Democrat judges are more lenient than their counterparts.

This is so stupid: a proposal to split California into six different states—including one that would contain all of Silicon Valley and all its wealth—is one step closer to becoming a reality.

GIF BREAK!

A Louisiana Homeowner's Association forces family to take down sign welcoming a sailor back.

Because humans are terrible, there is now an app for baby selfies.

