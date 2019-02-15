Matthew Whitaker, the acting attorney general put in place after Trump fired Jeff Sessions and who looks like a big egg man, is getting a new job in the Department of Justice: senior counselor.
Whitaker’s time as acting AG is over, as the Senate confirmed William Barr as the actual AG on Thursday. Whitaker was a relative nobody when he assumed the office, who had built a career mostly by ranting about shit on Fox News, lying about his college football career, and posting things about Taco John’s on his Twitter page, which remains locked. I just checked, and he has not yet acknowledged my follow request from November of last year, but hopefully his social media policy will be more lenient in his new role.