Echoing his father’s unhinged Twitter presence today as Robert Mueller testifies before two House committees, Donald Trump Jr. was in fine form, repeatedly attacking the proceedings and even retweeting a post suggesting Mueller had been replaced with “a mentally retarded look-alike.”



Don Jr. retweeted that remark from conservative felon Dinesh D’Souza, last seen putting out a train wreck of a movie that compared Democrats to Nazis, on Wednesday morning:

He seemed to pick up on the theme again later on, tweeting nonsensically:

Much to conservatives’ glee, the former FBI director didn’t seem to be in top shape during his testimony, which has already been going on for six-plus hours. Some Democrats were apparently wondering if Mueller was “up to” the ordeal, and former Obama strategist David Axelrod tweeted that he “does not appear as sharp as he was” the last time he testified before Congress years ago.

Meanwhile, the president was firmly back on his old bullshit, tweeting things like:

and:

Who are today’s winners and losers? With testimony ongoing, it might be a bit early to say. But so far, it’s clear that anyone glued to their TV all day has terribly lost.