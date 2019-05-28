Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

Tonight on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. warned failed Senate candidate and alleged pedophile Roy Moore to stay out of the 2020 Alabama race for Senate. The tweet came after a series of interactions between Alabama GOP figures goading each other about the upcoming race.



It all started with a piece in The Hill earlier today, which reported that Rep. Bradley Byrne expects Moore to join him in the GOP primary for the Alabama Senate seat.

“People who I believe know what they’re talking about say that Judge Moore intends to announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in June. I welcome him to the race,” Byrne told The Hill.

Reporter Scott Wong tweeted a link to the piece with a quote from Byrne.

Moore, a former judge who allegedly inappropriately touched underage girls and narrowly lost his 2017 race to Democrat Sen. Doug Jones, decided he needed to hit back at Byrne’s comments.

This brag received a fair amount of scorn on Twitter from all sides. But the most high profile troll to attack the tweet was Donj himself.

“You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA,” the president’s son tweeted. “[I]t’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.”

Harsh!!!!

Republicans seem to generally be in agreement with Trump, according to Politico, vowing to oppose Moore if he decides to run again. Jones jokingly encouraged Moore to run earlier this year, in response to claims from Moore that Jones “stole” the election.

“If he really believes that and if the Republican Party really believes that then they all ought to just step aside, have a press conference with him and let’s just do it again,” Jones said, according to Politico.

Now let’s all sit back and imagine how bad it must feel to be owned by Don Jr.