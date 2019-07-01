Don’t miss this illuminating piece of reporting from The Guardian today, wherein the class of wealthy tech workers who’ve drastically transformed San Francisco bemoan becoming its victims. Among them: a woman saying “we all suffer” after a homeless man made her fall off her scooter. Abject hell.
