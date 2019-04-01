Photo: Fox News (FoxNews.com)

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s firstborn son and namesake, has been trying on a lot of different hats lately: First, he dipped his large adult toes into the choppy waters of complex international diplomacy, and now he’s trying his hand at thoughtful media criticism and analysis...

...happy April Fools’ Day. In reality, Donj just went on Fox News and whined about how mean and unfair the “mainstream” press has been to him, his dear sweet papa, and the American people as a whole.

Speaking with Fox’s Howard Kurtz this weekend, Junior called the mainstream media a “blight on our republic, on democracy, and on our Constitution,” insisting that reporting on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections was “a terrible disservice to this country, to journalism as a profession.”

“I think they’ve done irreparable damage to the faith that the average American is going to have in terms of mainstream journalism,” Donj added.

Advertisement

As a reminder, he said this on Fox. As another reminder, not many people are buying this particular flavor of bullshit. Especially when it comes to the Mueller investigation.

Besides, Junior’s points aren’t exactly new and revolutionary ideas to hear coming from a Trump. Like most things Donj does, he’s simply offering a poor imitation of his father’s already soup-brained media denunciations.

Advertisement

Keep trying, Donj. If media criticism isn’t your forte, I’m sure you can find your true calling by copying another of your dad’s many, many, other terrible traits.