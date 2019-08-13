Photo: Keith Srakocic (AP)

Donald Trump’s entire presidency is based on making people feel fear. His fascism and bigotry in both rhetoric and policies destroy lives. Now, in an exceptionally deranged speech delivered on Tuesday, he tried to make people worry about the wind somehow just... stopping.



Trump told the crowd at a Pennsylvania Shell plant that they should think about what would happen in the extremely likely scenario that there would 100 percent wind-powered energy but no wind. In this parable, you’ll never guess what household comfort they miss the most.

Here’s Trump:

And when the wind stops blowing, it doesn’t make any difference, does it? Unlike those big windmills that destroy everybody’s property values, kill all the birds. Someday, the environmentalists are going to tell us what’s going on with that. And then, all of a sudden, it stops; the wind and the televisions go off. And your wives and husbands say, “Darling, I want to watch Donald Trump on television tonight.” [Laughter.] “But the wind stopped blowing and I can’t watch. There’s no electricity in the house, darling.” No, we love natural gas and we love a lot of other things, too.

So there’s Trump imagining a bizarre future. First of all, the environmentalists have forced everyone to adopt wind power but people are still living in holy heterosexual matrimony and not communes? That doesn’t make sense.

But let’s just take a moment to savor the narcissism of Trump’s argument. He wants to make people feel a sense of helplessness and loss, so what does he tell them? ‘Guess what guys, maybe someday you won’t be able to watch me on television,’ he threatens. No American pastime is more cherished.

And the wind just stopping? If anything, winds are getting more intense as the climate crisis intensifies.

So that’s apparently the worst thing Trump can imagine, is someone is sitting at home in their house and they can’t watch him babble on and on. He is basically upset because wind energy is getting in the way of the perfect union between man, woman, and Donald Trump.

Pretty terrifying if you ask me, though at least he wasn’t trying to argue that turbines cause cancer again.

Watch it here: