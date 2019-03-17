Photo: Carolyn Kaster (AP)

It’s become a ritual for President Donald Trump to rant on Twitter on weekends. He usually tweets so much nonsense that there’s no point in covering it all anymore. However, this weekend, Trump is acting particularly crazy, and he even made a rare appearance at church on Sunday morning.

One thing that seems to be bothering him is that Fox News pulled one of his favorite TV shows on Saturday night. Probably still stewing over the fact that Jeanine Pirro was unable to spew her usual weekly bile on Fox, Trump turned on Saturday Night Live (or “S&L,” as DonJ calls it), seemingly unaware that it was a rerun of a Christmas episode from last year.



In the episode, Weekend Update featured a segment on Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, turning state’s evidence. This was back when Trump was first referred to publicly as “Individual-1” in campaign finance violations Cohen was charged with in the cover-up of Trump’s extramarital affairs with a porn star and a Playboy model. Maybe that’s why Melania dragged him to church. Who knows.



The president was so perturbed he threatened to sic the Federal Election Commission on NBC. “There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News,” Trump tweeted, erroneously referring to a satire show as a news outlet.

I’ve already written in another post about Trump’s tantrum regarding Pirro’s show, but it’s worth noting that his response to that issue was spread out over three tweets. Those responses essentially defended Islamophobia, racism, and misogyny.



“The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them,” Trump tweeted.

“Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true....to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine.”

But his greatest scorn this weekend was reserved for the late Republican Sen. John McCain. Citing former independent counsel Ken Starr, who helped billionaire Jeffrey Epstein dodge a long prison term for sexually trafficking and abusing underage girls, Trump falsely accused McCain of “Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier.” Trump also criticized McCain’s no vote on GOP legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

That was Saturday. Meghan McCain responded by pointing out how much Trump is loathed.



“No one will ever love you the way they loved my father,” she tweeted. “I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”



The next day, Trump doubled down on his attacks against the late senator, who died last August of brain cancer.

As The Washington Post noted, there’s a lot going on in this tweet, but the main thing is that it contains three glaring lies.



Per the Post:



The tweet contained three errors. McCain, a member of the Naval Academy’s class of 1958, graduated fifth from last in his class. The senator was not made aware of the Steele dossier until Nov. 18, 2016 — after Trump had won the election. And there is no evidence that McCain gave the dossier to the media. Former McCain aide David Kramer, a Russia expert, testified in a deposition in the BuzzFeed libel case in Florida that he gave the dossier to the media in December 2016. McCain himself gave the dossier to the FBI, but there is no evidence that he gave it to the media.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons defended McCain, who isn’t here to defend himself.



“Sen. McCain conveyed that report out of a sense of duty, and he is someone who lived his entire life with a sense of honor and duty to our country,” Coons told host George Stephanopoulos. Coons called on Trump to apologize for his comments.

Meanwhile, finally taking a break from Twitter, Trump and the first lady attended Sunday service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, about two blocks from the White House. Trump made the journey in his motorcade.



“He’s wearing a red tie on this St. Patrick’s Day morning,” Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs observed.