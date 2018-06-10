Screenshot: The White House (YouTube)

In case you hadn’t realized it, the country is being run by a bunch of pathetic, immature grade-school bullies.

President Donald Trump just embarrassed himself and the entire nation at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, and his son, Donald Trump Jr., thinks it’s hilarious. Specifically, Donj is laughing his ass off at the fact that Daddy attacked the press while attending an important economic summit on foreign soil with some of our closest allies. Well, at least they used to be our allies.



On Sunday, Donj retweeted this, from Fox News:



The clip is from a news conference President Trump held before prematurely departing the G-7 summit on Saturday—a conference he arrived late to and didn’t want to attend in the first place. Nevertheless, Trump called the summit a “really tremendously successful G-7” and “so wonderful.” (That was before he changed his mind hours later and pulled the U.S. from a joint statement with other member nations.)



Advertisement

During the conference, a CNN reporter asked Trump a couple legitimate questions about whether U.S. allies were frustrated and angry with him for leaving the summit early to travel to Singapore for a Tuesday meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The reporter also asked if Trump thought the U.S. alliance system was shifting under his presidency.



“Who are you with, out of curiosity?” Trump asked, pointing at the reporter. “CNN,” the journalist answered. Trump then scowled and said, “I figured. Fake news CNN. The worst. But, you know, I could tell by the question. I have no idea you were CNN. After the question I was just curious who you were with, you were with CNN.”



This is the part that Donj loves the most: Daddy sticking it to the “Fake News” for the entire world to see. But unsurprisingly, in President Trump’s very next breath, he delivered a bit of his own fake news by claiming that everything was just fine with our nation’s allies.



Advertisement

“I would say that the level of relationship is a 10. We have a great relationship. Angela and Emmanuel and Justin. I would say the relationship is a 10,” Trump said, referring to the leaders of Germany, France, and Canada.



Later, while safely aboard Air Force One, Trump attacked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter, calling him “meek,” “mild,” “dishonest,” and “weak.” The next day, Trump sent his economic adviser out to publicly criticize Trudeau even more on…you guessed it, CNN.



Advertisement

Hilarious.

