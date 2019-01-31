Photo: AP

Welcome again to Dumb Starbucks (Man), the series where we examine the very dumb things that Howard Schultz keeps saying as he pretends to run for president.



Jan. 31

Weather: Still very cold

Dumb Starbucks Man Stupidity Level: Tall

The Phoenix New Times reported that yesterday—yes, this was yesterday, but the story came out today and it’s my series and I make the rules—Schultz did a bit of a whoopsie at an event at Arizona State University by accidentally calling the press an enemy of the state. Per the site:

He went on to commit an awkward verbal flub in response to another question. An attendee asked Schultz if he agrees with President Trump on the existence of a “fake media.” “When I hear the president say that the media is the enemy of the state, I could not agree with that more,” Schultz said. A little while later, [university president Michael] Crow gently pointed out his slip of the tongue, giving Schultz an opportunity to correct himself. “No, no no! I didn’t mean to say that,” Schultz exclaimed. “Did I say that?” After the event ended, Schultz again clarified his remark to a group of reporters. “Of course, the press is not the enemy of the state. So, I hope you all get that,” Schultz said.

D-d-did I say that?

Dummy.

This story is developing and may be updated if Dumb Starbucks Man says another stupid thing before the day is out.