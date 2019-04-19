Photo: Gregory Bell (AP Photo)

While Rep. Duncan Hunter’s appearance on Fox News blaming his wife for the campaign finance charges against him seemed to be the lowest possible low point for the man formerly known as “the Vaping Congressman,” the southern California conservative managed to build on that Thursday.



The Times of San Diego first reported that Hunter posted a video in which he claimed to be standing in front of the “grand border wall in Yuma, AZ.” Outfitted in a short-sleeve plaid shirt and a vest—he is nothing if not Peak Asshole White Dad—Hunter complained that “this is what we expect to stop transnational terrorists, families, all illegal aliens from coming across the border.” (Because, you know, transnational terrorists and families are the same thing.)

The oafish galoot then proceeded to hike his left leg up and show viewers just how secure the border fence is. “There we go,” he declared. “That’s how easy it is to cross the border here in Yuma, AZ.”

The only problem: That wasn’t the U.S.-Mexico border.



The paper also reported that an official with U.S. Border Patrol informed them that the representative for California’s 50th District was not, in fact, violating his parole by crossing the border, but was instead hopping a vehicle barrier located roughly 75 to 100 feet from the actual border. This led to a back-and-forth between Hunter and his Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar; it was mostly a dumb point-scoring attempt on both sides, but feel free to check out the Times’ full coverage of the spat, if you’re interested.

Neither Hunter’s spokesperson or Border Patrol said exactly where Hunter was located—depending on which side of the Morelos Dam they were on, the prospect of crossing the border is increasingly difficult by the added requirement of having to make it through the river.

Regardless, Hunter comes out of this whole thing looking like a massive corncob, and in the end, isn’t that all that really matters?