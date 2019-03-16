Screenshot: @Henry_Belot (Twitter)

An Australian teenager is being widely heralded on social media under the hashtag #eggboy after he smashed an egg on the head of the vile Australian Senator Fraser Anning at a right-wing rally on Saturday.

For his efforts, the teen was promptly open-fist punched twice by the senator during a news conference and then tackled and choked by Anning’s right-wing thug supporters, including agitator Neil Erikson.



The 17-year-old was arrested and promptly released by police in Melbourne, who say they will further investigate the incident, including the senator’s violent reaction. A GoFundMe page already has raised nearly $10,000 as of this writing for the teen’s legal fees and “more eggs.”





Advertisement

Later, “EggBoy,” who had attempted to record the entire incident on his cellphone, expressed a bit of regret, saying, “Don’t egg politicians—you get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time. I learnt the hard way.”



Advertisement

The previous day, Anning, a racist senator from Queensland, had blamed Muslims for the attack by an Australian white supremacist at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which killed 50 people and injured 50 others during Friday prayers.



“The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place,” Anning said in a statement on Friday. “Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators.” Those statements provoked global condemnation.



Advertisement

According to journalist Paul Sakkal from The Age, who witnessed the egging and the senator’s violent response, Anning delivered a speech to his supporters in Melbourne that “doubled down” on his statement from Friday.



Per Sakkal:



When Senator Anning also said many of his supporters in his home state of Queensland were under 35, one person from the crowd noted that the alleged Christchurch shooter was aged 28. “It’s the younger generation taking up the fight”, said the supporter. Anning responded: “well he’s obviously a little on the crazy side, but yeah.”

At another encounter at the airport, Anning was confronted by more people filming on their cameras. “Don’t you have any remorse for the families?” one angry man asked the senator. “You’re a senator of Australia. Look how you act,” he added.



Advertisement

Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called Anning a disgrace, according to Bloomberg.

Update, Saturday, 4:38 p.m.: This post has been updated with a new statement by New Zealand’s police noting that the death toll now stands at 50, while 50 others were injured.