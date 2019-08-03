Photo: Rudy Gutierrez (AP)

Update, Saturday, 4:11 p.m. ET: According to Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, a 21-year-old male is in custody and suspected of carrying out a mass shooting that has resulted in dozens of injuries and multiple casualties.

According to reports, the shooting began in the parking lot area outside a Walmart in El Paso, TX.

Advertisement

A witness told The Washington Post she saw the shooting begin outside the Walmart and caught a glimpse of the shooter.

“My mom yelled, ‘Just go! Speed and just go!’ but of course there were people trying to dodge the bullets and running through the parking lot,” 37-year-old El Paso resident Vanessa Saenz told the newspaper.

Advertisement

She said the shooter wore dark cargo pants, a black T-shirt, and earmuffs.

That description appears to match photos published by local NBC News affiliate KTSM 9 News of an alleged suspect entering the store, weapon raised. In those photos, which KTSM said were confirmed through a law enforcement source, a gunman is seen carrying an AK-47-style assault rifle. Splinter has not independently confirmed the authenticity of those photos.

Advertisement

Horrific videos circulating on social media appear to show the chaotic aftermath of the attack. One video taken by Joshua Anthony shows people hiding underneath tables at a McDonald’s inside the Walmart during the attack, according to Fox News. Loud, rapid gunfire can be heard nearby.

Warning, this video is disturbing:

Advertisement

President Donald Trump tweeted about the attack on Saturday afternoon:

Advertisement

Update, Saturday, 3:40 p.m. ET: Sgt. Robert Gómez of the El Paso Police Department said one male suspect is in custody and the “scene is starting to become secure.”



He confirmed there are multiple casualties after several reports of gunfire in various locations, including at the local Walmart and the adjacent two-story Cielo Vista Mall.

Advertisement

Initial reports indicated that the weapon used was a type of rifle, according to Gómez.

Several federal law enforcement agencies are on the scene working with local authorities.

Advertisement

Update, Saturday, 3:16 p.m. ET: CNN, citing local police, reported that multiple people were killed in the El Paso Walmart shooting, the second mass shooting in the United States in less than a week.

Advertisement

CNN also reported that 22 people were injured. Several were taken to a local hospital. Officials have not yet confirmed the number of people who were killed, however.

Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke delivered an emotional statement on Saturday afternoon asking “for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now.” He said he planned to return immediately to the city to be with his family.

Advertisement

Update, Saturday, 2:56 p.m. ET: Sgt. Enrique Carrillo of the El Paso Police Department said that currently there is “no active shooter.”

Advertisement

“But that’s not to say that we’ve rendered the scene safe at this time,” he added.

A family reunification site was established at a local school near the Walmart.

Screenshot: Google Maps

Advertisement

Update, Saturday, 2:40 p.m. ET: NBC News affiliate KTSM has reported that several people were shot inside the local Walmart, although the exact number has not been confirmed by authorities.



Advertisement

CNN also reported, citing the mayor’s office, that police have at least one suspect in custody.

Original post continues here:

The El Paso Police Department in Texas has warned of an active shooter incident near the Cielo Vista Mall and is asking local residents to stay away from the area.

Advertisement

Few details are available so far, but several SWAT team members reportedly have been sent to the area.

WOAI News Radio reported that multiple shots were fired at a Walmart near the mall.

Advertisement

The El Paso Police Department tweeted: “Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter.”

Advertisement

CNN reported that multiple nearby businesses currently are on lockdown. A local restaurant manager told the network that three Walmart employees had sought refuge in the restaurant.

Advertisement

Witnesses also said they had seen several police officers and helicopters, along with many people running.

People inside the mall at the time of the shooting were gathered outside, underneath a group of trees, but were not allowed to leave, local NBC News affiliate KTSM reported.

Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who previously represented Texas’ 16th congressional district, which includes El Paso, called the news “Truly heartbreaking.”

Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott called the incident a “tragedy”:

Advertisement

Police also reportedly shut down a town hall held by Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar due to security concerns.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.

