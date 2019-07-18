Screenshot: YouTube

While this week’s news cycle has largely focused on President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and the rest of the progressive “squad” of freshmen congresswomen, it’s important to remember that the Trump administration is still pushing its abominable efforts to punish and disenfranchise communities of color—a fact that House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings furiously highlighted when he unloaded on Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan during a hearing on the administration’s immigration policies on Thursday.

“You feel like you’re doing a great job, right?” Cummings asked McAleenan, after noting that a federal judge had determined the department “did a better job of tracking immigrants’ personal property than their children.”



“We’re doing out level best in a very challenging...” McAleenan started to answer, before Cummings exploded.



“What does that mean?” Cummings asked, raising his voice. “What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces? Can’t take a shower? Come on man. What’s that about?”

“None of us would have our children in that position!” Cummings, now shouting, went on. “They are human beings!”

While the country (rightfully) frets over what to do about the president’s increasingly rabid racism, Cummings’ explosive monologue serves as an important reminder that there are real people suffering real wrongs at the hands of this administration this very moment. They deserve justice, and those responsible for their ongoing treatment need to answer for what they’ve done.

