Our long march towards the Democratic debates continues!

First we found out which 20 candidates would make the first two debates, which are taking place June 26 and 27 in Miami. Now we know which groups they have been sorted into, and when their debates will air. And folks....no offense, but I’m seeing some “imbalance” here.



So in one group, we have nearly all the big 2020 hitters—Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris—plus some fun fringe-y candidates like Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang thrown in for good measure. Good group!

In another group, we have Elizabeth Warren and, to be blunt, a high percentage of duds. Tim Ryan? John Delaney? Beto O’Rourke? Bill de Blasio???? Yeesh.

Now, I know I’m falling into the trap of only being interested in frontrunners—this could be Julián Castro’s breakout moment!—but come on, folks. Warren must be pissed she’s been sorted into what is clearly the weaker group, with nobody in even shouting distance of her in the polls—though at least there’s next to no chance that she’ll be outclassed in her debate. C’est la vie.