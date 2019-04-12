Screenshot: Fox News

Where were you when you realized the Deep State—that murky apparatus Donald Trump believes has been trying to sink him since day one—was real? I was sitting at my kitchen table, watching this clip of Trump’s second son and his wife on Fox & Friends as they EXPOSED the SHOCKING TRUTH behind the inner workings of the federal government.

Just kidding, they’re incredibly full of shit, and everyone involved in this is a gigantic moron.

I mean damn, Lara, I get that your in-law is a megalomaniacal wannabe-fascist but you are really selling it here. As Lara cuts in with her shout-out to the president, the camera cuts to Fox & Friends’ live studio audience, which seems to be composed entirely of 50-year-old-plus white people, nodding and smiling along with her, just eating all this shit up. This entire network is poison.