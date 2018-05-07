On the same night that the New Yorker published an explosive report that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman had physically assaulted multiple women, Schneiderman has resigned.



In a statement, Schneiderman denied the allegations reported by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow, but said he would resigned his office at the end of the day tomorrow, May 8.

“It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York. In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” Schneiderman said. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

Although the report was only published earlier this evening, political pressure was already mounting for Schneiderman to quit. Earlier tonight, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on Schneiderman to step down:

In a statement provided to Splinter earlier tonight, Schneiderman said that while he has “engaged in role-playing and other consensual activity” but denied assaulting or “engaging in non-consensual sex.”

