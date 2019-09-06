Photo: Getty

Eric Trump, who knows how to use the computer all by himself, absolutely DESTROYED those liberal hacks at the Washington Post today when he exposed the nefarious tactics Post journalist David Fahrenthold is using to report on the Trump Organization.



Check out this attempt at a Mafia-like shakedown of Fahrenthold, a scumbag who probably stole that Pulitzer Prize he supposedly got.

Holy shit! Check out those sinister commas and periods—just like the Nazis did it.

Advertisement

I don’t know how the Washington Post is going to recover. Shut it down!