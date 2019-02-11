Photo: Tony Gutierrez (AP)

Spineless blob Erick Erickson finally made an honest pivot today, announcing that he was endorsing Trump/Pence in 2020 and vowed to “help them on the trail as needed” after being one of the main names behind #NeverTrump in 2016.



That help will likely come in the form of dozens of credulous cable news interviews and self-aggrandizing op-eds, which Erickson has made his specialty for the past two years as an anti-Trump conservative. All of this, of course, was bullshit—a grift meant to soak up more headlines and increase Erickson’s status as a right-wing thought leader, or something. But now, at least, he’s being honest.

In a blog post on his current website, The Resurgent (he formerly ran RedState), Erickson explained why he’s jumping on board with Trump. Erickson is widely credited with helping brand the futile #NeverTrump movement, an utterly self-serving excuse for big stuffy conservative boys to hem and haw over Trump’s lack of common decency while secretly agreeing with every inhumane policy he enacts.

Erickson is now giving up that pretense, rolling up his sleeves, and getting right down to the dirty work of brutalizing women’s rights, dismantling any social welfare protections, slashing taxes to the rich, and stigmatizing immigrants and refugees as much as possible. But don’t worry, he’s still “concerned” about Trump’s “character.” From the post:

Some of my concerns about President Trump remain. I still struggle on the character issue and I understand Christian friends who would rather sit it out than get involved. But I also recognize that we cannot have the Trump Administration policies without President Trump and there is much to like.﻿

Erickson’s whole schtick is that he gets to claim the moral high ground because he has a Bible verse in his Twitter bio, but he doesn’t appear to actually believe in anything besides self-righteous spite. He rambles about Democrats trying to kill babies at birth (come ON) and accuses them of everything from anti-semitism to “set[ting] back the economic progress of this nation” with environmental policies.

His kicker speaks for itself:

I will vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. And, to be clear, it will not be just because of what the other side offers, but also because of what the Trump-Pence team has done. They’ve earned my vote.﻿



Who knows? If Erickson licks enough boots, he just might earn a job in Trump’s White House.