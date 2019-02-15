Working with an anonymous source, SPLINTER can exclusively bring to you this uncensored, recent photograph of Jeff Sessions chilling at the National Museum of the American Indian. lol

This photo, snapped on Sunday, February 3, clearly shows the former Alabama senator and U.S. Attorney General staring intently at a museum sign titled, “Welcome to My Tipi.” Our tipster tells us that Sessions, who is named after the president of the Confederacy and who once said the KKK was OK “until I learned they smoked pot,” was examining the sign on the museum’s third floor, near a children’s play area. No children were harmed in the taking of this photo.

Look at this old racist smurf just hanging at the American Indian museum.



What a country!