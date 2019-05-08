Photo: Paul Sancya (AP)

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s largest, eldest son, has been subpoenaed to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to Axios and NBC News.



While the full scope and focus of Donj’s impending hearing has not been released by the committee, both Axios and NBC report that he is being called to answer questions about his September 2017 testimony in which he claimed he was only “peripherally aware” of ongoing plans for a possible Trump Tower Moscow that had taken place well into the 2016 presidential campaign.

Senate Democrats have long suggested that the Don Jr. may have provided “false testimony” during his prior hearing—a claim seemingly backed up by Michael Cohen, who testified before the Senate that he’d met with Donj to discuss the proposed construction project “approximately 10 times.”

Wednesday’s subpoena marks the first time one of the president’s children has been ordered to appear in Congress (by a Republican-led committee, no less!) rather than appear voluntarily.

Advertisement

Congrats, Donj, you’re a true pioneer.