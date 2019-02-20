Screenshot: Extra (Twitter)

Life is about embracing the unknowable. Why does pain exist in this world? Why do good things happen to bad people? And why the hell is Sean Spicer interviewing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife for Hollywood gossip show Extra?



Here’s what I’ve learned from watching this cursed segment over and over again:

Mike Pompeo likes AC/DC.

Mike Pompeo likes Toby Keith.

Mike Pompeo likes Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mike Pompeo’s dog is resigned to its tragic fate of living with Mike Pompeo.

If hell has a waiting room, and that waiting room has a TV, this clip is what’s playing.