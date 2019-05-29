Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty

Last week, a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that had been slowed down and edited so she appeared drunk spread like wildfire across the internet, where it was inevitably found and posted by President Trump. The video largely spread via social media, including Facebook and Twitter. On Friday, Facebook refused to take the fake video down, though they did offer to help limit its reach and provide context.



Now Pelosi is pissed, and ready to strike back at the tech giant, according to KQED.

“We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians. I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it’s wrong,” Pelosi told KQED. “I can take it... But [Facebook is] lying to the public.”

“I think they have proven—by not taking down something they know is false—that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election,” she added.

Facebook, a company that is pure evil, deserves all the hate they get, but it’s still impressive to hear a leader of Congress baldly blame them for screwing up an American election.

After the altered video of Pelosi—who doesn’t even drink—began spreading last week, Hillary Clinton stepped up to defend her from the attack.

“Just look at what’s happened in the last 24 hours,” Clinton said Saturday, while speaking at a Democratic Party luncheon in Houston. “The president and his cronies have been running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi. Now, it is sexist trash. But it is also a sign that Trump is running scared.”

As of last Friday, the video had at least 2.5 million views. It’s fair to say it’s gained many more since then.

To justify keeping the video up, Facebook said it would only show the video alongside a link to a third-party fact checking site, according to Gizmodo. But that’s unlikely to convince anyone already fooled by a video that’s clearly intended to own the libs.

On Friday, Facebook’s Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert went on CNN to explain the decision.

“We think it’s important for people to make their own informed choice about what to believe,” she said. “Our job is to make sure that we are getting them accurate information. And that’s why we work with over 50 fact-checking organizations around the world.”

Sure, but you could also just not show people information you already know is false.

Sorry, Nancy. You’ve been Zucced.