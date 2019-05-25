President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” vanity project is facing more setbacks after a federal judge on Friday night temporarily halted construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border because the project’s funding likely is illegal.
U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., of the Northern
District of California, ruled
in favor of a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs in the case,
the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition. The lawsuit seeks
to prevent officers from the executive branch from using redirected federal
funds to build the border wall.
“The case is not about whether the challenged border barrier
construction plan is wise or unwise. It is not about whether the plan is the
right or wrong policy response to existing conditions at the southern border of
the United States,” Gilliam wrote in the ruling. “…Instead, this case presents
strictly legal questions regarding whether the proposed plan for funding border
barrier construction exceeds the Executive Branch’s lawful authority under the
Constitution and a number of statutes duly enacted by Congress.”
At the center of the case is the Trump administration’s
efforts to circumvent Congress to obtain border wall funding by shifting
about $1 billion from military pay and pension accounts, according to The Washington Post.
Trump also declared
a national emergency over the border situation in February in an effort to
obtain wall funding. However, according to the Post, no funds have yet been transferred from an emergency military
construction fund, which is at the center of Trump’s national emergency
strategy. But Gilliam said he also would rule on that funding—about $3.6
billion—if the administration attempted to shift it to fund border wall
construction in the future.
In other words, Trump’s strategy to bypass Congress on
border wall spending is backfiring spectacularly, at least for now.
The sections of planned wall construction addressed by
Friday’s ruling are located in El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Arizona. Construction
was set to begin as early as today.
Gilliam said Trump’s
strategy “does not square with fundamental separation of powers principles
dating back to the earliest days of our Republic.”
Dror Ladin, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, who argued the case on behalf of the plaintiffs, called the ruling “a win for our system of checks and balances, the rule of law, and border communities.” Ladin added that, “The court blocked all the wall projects currently slated for immediate construction. If the administration begins illegally diverting additional military funds, we’ll be back in court to block that as well.”
In issuing Friday’s injunction, Gilliam, who was appointed
by President Barack Obama, said the plaintiffs have a good chance of winning
the case.
In a separate but similar case brought by two dozen states,
Gilliam said the plaintiffs, led by California, had not demonstrated
irreparable harm to prompt a similar injunction, the Post reported.
So, we know Mexico isn’t paying for the wall, as Trump promised repeatedly, and it looks like the U.S. military won’t be paying for it anytime soon, either. So much winning in this administration.