A full on Twitter brawl has broken out between Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway. You love to see it!



This unlikely matchup began with an earlier feud, the ongoing battle between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the progressive freshmen congresswomen who have opposed her bullshit.

At the end of June, Pelosi caved to centrist Democrats and Republicans by passing the Senate-approved emergency border funding bill, dropping an amendment that would have required more stringent regulation for ICE facilities where children are held. Freshmen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pessley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib were not pleased, and voted against the bill.

In response, Pelosi slagged them in the press, essentially calling them clout chasers who only care about Twitter and have no real following.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi told the New York Times. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Ouch!

Conway gave her own commentary on the situation to the press today, according to Politico.

“Those four female Democrats that Nancy Pelosi is brushing back, I think they are all freshman members,” Conway told Politico. “A major ‘meow moment’—brushing back in a huge catfight, really ridiculing them—and they voted against the Democratic aid package.”

Conway was apparently proud of what she seemed to consider a good diss, and posted it on Twitter. But Pressley came back strong.

Damn! Not much more to say about that!!