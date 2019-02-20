Screenshot: YouTube

Occasionally, the universe provides: NowThis obtained and published video on Wednesday of the never-aired segment of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in which he absolutely loses his shit at historian guest Rutger Bregman.



Bregman, the economist whose anti-billionaire diatribe at Davos went viral last month, had said earlier that the interview was shelved after Carlson, who fancies himself the thinking racist’s conservative, let it fly, calling Bregman a “fucking moron.”

But watching the footage itself—along with Bregman’s baiting of Carlson—is even better. The real meltdown begins around six minutes in:

Things started cordially enough, with Carlson introducing Bregman as having one of the “great moments” of Davos and laughing uproariously at his rational case that billionaires avoid paying taxes like the plague.

But the interview, which someone recorded playing off a monitor that appears to be in a control room, quickly took a turn after Bregman pointed out Carlson has been a member of the Cato Institute and called him “a millionaire funded by billionaires.” Show me the lie, I say!!!!!

“All the anchors on Fox, they’re all millionaires,” Bregman went on to say. “You’re not part of the solution, Mr. Carlson. You’re part of the problem.”

Carlson tried to argue that because Fox News doesn’t air “where you are,” Bregman must be unaware of how the network sausage is made.

Eventually, Carlson screamed: “I want to say to you, why don’t you go fuck yourself, you tiny-brained....you’re a moron, I tried to give you a hearing, but you were too fucking annoying.”

Absolutely incredible.