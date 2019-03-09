Photo: Carolyn Kaster (AP)

When the news broke that New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft had been caught up in a prostitution bust involving massage parlors in Florida, everyone suspected there was more to the story. And, of course, it involves Donald Trump and his kids.

Now, more details are being reported, and as it turns out, not only did the founder of the massage parlor that Kraft visited, Li Yang, watch the Super Bowl with Trump at his West Palm Beach country club, but she also apparently ran a business selling Chinese clients access to Trump and his family, according to a report by Mother Jones.



Yang, who goes by the name Cindy, wasn’t secretive about her hobnobbing with the Trumps—her Facebook page has numerous photos in which she appears with Trump, his sons, and other prominent Republicans including Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, among others. Some of the photos show Yang and her Chinese clients at Mar-a-Lago. Yang’s Facebook page was taken down after the Miami Herald reported about all of this.



According to Mother Jones, Yang and her husband, Zubin Gong, manage an investment firm called GY US Investments LLC, founded two years ago. The company’s website boasts of providing clients “the opportunity to interact with the president, the [U.S.] Minister of Commerce and other political figures,” the news site reported. The firm also said it could arrange dinners at the White House and photos with Trump.



One event the firm claims credit for is sending clients to a New Year’s Eve dinner, where photos were taken with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and others. The company also boasted about a keynote speech featuring Trump’s sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau.



Per the report:



Among the Chinese executives who attended that New Year’s event was Huachu Tang, the owner of an electric car company. Tang told Yahoo Finance that he flew 17 hours from Xi’an, China, with his family and an assistant in hopes of meeting with Trump at the party. Though he reportedly speaks almost no English, Tang said he hoped to use a Trump connection to build up his company’s brand before eventually taking it public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Screenshot: Via the WayBack Machine

Trump wasn’t at that particular party because he was busy brooding in Washington after shutting down the federal government over his vanity wall. But his kids were there, all decked out in tuxedos and looking as dumb as ever.



Yang also is pictured at other events with members of the Trump administration, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.



According to Mother Jones, Yang’s company has offices in Miami, Washington, DC, and China. Its office in Washington “matches the location of a UPS store,” the report said.



Read the entire report.

