Stacey Dash, the former Fox News host and Clueless actress, was arrested Sunday for domestic battery in Florida after an altercation with an unidentified man.



As the local ABC affiliate reported, citing the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Dash, 52, allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victim around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night at an apartment in New Port Richey, FL, before she allegedly pushed him and slapped him in the face.

Responding officers noted “the victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed” in their arrest report. She was taken into police custody. It wasn’t immediately clear if she was still in custody on Monday afternoon.

At this point, Dash is probably best known for her antics as a Fox News host, where she did things like suggest a TV network like BET causes segregation and say President Obama doesn’t “give a shit” about terrorism until the network didn’t renew her contract. Most recently, she was seen spending about a month kind of running for Congress in California before dropping out.