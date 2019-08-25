Joe Walsh, an ex-lawmaker from Illinois, a conservative radio talk show host, and a former Trump supporter announced on Sunday that he will challenge the president for the Republican Party’s 2020 nomination.
Walsh made the announcement on ABC’s This Week, telling host George Stephanopoulos, “I’m going to run
for president.”
“George, no surprise, we’ve got a guy in the White House
who’s unfit, completely unfit, to be president, and it stuns me that nobody’s
stepped up. Nobody in the Republican Party stepped up, because I’ll tell you
what, George, everybody believes in the Republican Party…that he’s unfit,”
Walsh said.
Advertisement
Lately, Walsh has been a fierce critic of Donald Trump on
Twitter and in other media, joining only a handful of Republicans who are speaking out publicly
against the white supremacist in the White House.
On Walsh’s new campaign
website, he acknowledged the steps that go into running for president—such
as establishing an exploratory committee, hiring speech writers, and
contracting image consultants—but that’s in normal times, he said, and “these
are not conventional times, these are urgent times.”
Advertisement
“So, the hell with all those conventional things, today I’m
declaring my candidacy for president of the United States, because it’s time to
be brave. We have someone in the White House who we all know is unfit, someone
who lies virtually every time he opens his mouth,” Walsh said.
On This Week, Stephanopoulos
pointed out that Trump has an extremely
high approval rating within the GOP, to which Walsh repeated that
“somebody needs to step up.” Walsh also called Trump a “child.”
Advertisement
The thing is, it’s impossible to disagree with Walsh on any
of his criticisms of Trump lately. But it’s also impossible to ignore or
forget who Walsh is—a Tea Party Republican—and what he’s said and done in
the recent past.
Like this, for example:
Advertisement
Or his racist
birtherism and anti-Muslim attacks against President Barack Obama:
Advertisement
Happy New Year to you, too, Joe! Or his tweeting of the N-word:
Advertisement
All of this was just a few years ago. (The Washington Post has compiled more of Walsh’s tweets here.)
The one-term congressman’s defense is that he had helped to create
Trump and therefore must now work to stop him, regardless of his past.
Advertisement
In a New York Times
Op-Ed earlier this month, Walsh said he regrets
making derogatory comments against Obama and others. “On more than one
occasion, I questioned Mr. Obama’s truthfulness about his religion. At times, I
expressed hate for my political opponents. We now see where this can lead.
There’s no place in our politics for personal attacks like that, and I regret
making them,” he wrote.
He also laid out his case against Trump:
Eight years later, Mr. Trump has increased the deficit more than $100 billion year over year — it’s now nearing $1 trillion — and we hear not a word of protest from my former Republican colleagues. He abuses the Constitution for his narcissistic trade war. In private, most congressional Republicans oppose the trade war, but they don’t say anything publicly. But think about this: Mr. Trump’s tariffs are a tax increase on middle-class Americans and are devastating to our farmers. That’s not a smart electoral strategy.
Advertisement
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh
responded to Walsh’s announcement with a one-word reply to ABC News: “Whatever.”
Trump, who currently is in France attending a G7 summit, has
not responded to Walsh’s announcement, although we expect a Twitter attack is
imminent. In 2015, Trump quoted Walsh saying his conservative radio show would
be the “highest rated show ever” and that Trump “is a marketing genius.”
Advertisement
Walsh is the second
Republican to announce a presidential run in 2020, after former
Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld announced his campaign two weeks ago.