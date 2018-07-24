Photo: AP

Have you heard? Disgraced former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a book out!



There are few reasons to read a book (apparently filled with errors) written by a press secretary whose major claim to fame was being constantly embarrassed by his own actions. That is, other than to continue the saga of one of Spicer’s most hilarious moments—when he unapologetically stole a mini-fridge from his own staff.

Here’s a refresher from the Wall Street Journal:

Less than a month into his new job, White House press secretary Sean Spicer needed to keep his food and drink cold. He wanted a mini-fridge. He dispatched a top aide to a nearby executive office building where junior research employees are crammed into a room, surviving on Lean Cuisine frozen lunches. Mr. Spicer wants your icebox, the aide said, according to people familiar with the incident. They refused to give it up. So Mr. Spicer waited until sundown—after his young staffers had left—to take matters into his own hands. He was spotted by a fellow White House official lugging the icebox down the White House driveway after 8 p.m.

In Spicer’s new book, The Briefing, released today, he refutes the claims that he stole a mini-fridge he could have easily bought himself, blaming a “click-based media attitude that it is more important to be first than right”.

According to a report from Vice News, Spicer’s refutations are simply more lies. They spoke to six former White House staffers who said that Spicer totally stole their fridge. “It’s very Sean-like to lie about something that he just could have just ignored,” one of the staffers told Vice.

Vice reports that Spicer didn’t even keep his prize. He soon replaced it with a larger one that could hold his freezer mugs. But it took months to replace the fridge he stole from his underlings.

The piece also sheds some light on the inner lives of low level Trump staffers, who, unsurprisingly, don’t come off particularly well. The staff says they purposefully leaked the anecdote to the media as payback for Spicer’s actions:

“Most of us were like, ‘Fuck, yeah, this slight will not go unpunished. It was our little protest against a very bad man,’” said one former White House official. “We were like freedom fighters, basically.”

It’s true, there’s almost no difference between anonymously outing your slimy, fascist-apologist boss (for whom you voluntarily work) for a minor slight and, uh, risking life and limb in the fight for equality. Hm.