Screenshot: WHEC

Four young men in and around the town of Greece, NY, were charged for criminal possession of weapons and conspiracy after it was found that they planned to attack the Muslim community of Islamberg in upstate New York, according to WHEC. The community, which is home to 40 black Muslim families, has faced threats of violence in the past from the likes of the Proud Boys.



According to court documents, the four men had built several IEDs, some in medium-to-large cylinders and others packed into mason jars. The police also found 23 rifles in multiple homes. All of the guns were legal.

The Greece Police arrested Brian Colaneri, 20, Andrew Crysel, 18, Vincent Vetromile, 19, and an unnamed 16-year-old. The men apparently used Discord to plan their attack.

According to WHEC, their plan was discovered when the 16-year-old showed a photo of another student to students at his high school and said, “he looks like a school shooter, doesn’t he?” Another student told the school about the incident, spurring an investigation.

Police Chief Patrick Phelan said that federal charges are possible.