Another day, another instance of the Fox News crew covering President Donald Trump’s ass—this time over the diversion of $3.6 billion from military construction projects to fund the latest phase of Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Addressing “sensationalist headlines” over the delay or suspension of 127 military construction projects for Trump’s wall, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade eventually conceded that Trump shouldn’t have ran his 2016 presidential campaign on the promise that Mexico would pay for the wall.

“...The president never should have said Mexico is going to pay for the wall, though he says they’re gonna get it in fees at border crossings,” Kilmeade said.

“I think he did think initially that he would find a way for Mexico to pay for it, but as we know, that did not work,” host Steve Doocy chimed in, clearly attempting to keep the network in the president’s good graces.



The crew then went on to insist that middle schools, child development centers, and other projects losing their funding would continue—as long as Congress re-appropriates the money.

“All right, so those Democrats that are complaining about it, then maybe they can fund it,” Ainsley Earhardt chimed in.

With this level of mental gymnastics being performed, it’s amazing they didn’t pull something.