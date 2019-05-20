Screenshot: Fox News

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade suffered some sort of break from reality on Monday morning after Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg received (checks notes) applause at his Fox News presidential town hall on Sunday night, suggesting that something sneaky was afoot at the event—which, let us not forget, was hosted by his own network.

During the town hall, the Fox News audience in New Hampshire clapped for Buttigieg on multiple occasions, including when he said he wanted to end the Electoral College. The audience’s apparent support for eliminating the Electoral College, however, made no sense to host Steve Doocy, who pointed out that New Hampshire would have less electoral power without it.

Kilmeade, however, went a step further, alleging that Buttigieg received such a reaction because everyone in the audience was a friend of his.

“I think he’s related to the whole audience,” Kilmeade said.

Mayor Pete? Getting an audience to clap? At my Fox News town hall?? Not on my watch!

Kilmeade went on to complain about Buttigieg dunking on Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham during the town hall, saying that the mayor showed “absolutely no courage” for having the audacity to tell Fox News viewers the truth about their favorite network.

“Don’t hop on our channel and continue to put down the other hosts on the channel—if you feel that negative about it, don’t come,” Kilmeade said.

Surely this won’t be the last time today, or even this month, that Fox News is going to milk Mayor Pete’s moment bashing Carlson and Ingraham. Kilmeade’s conspiracy involving his own network is pretty rich, but it appears that Fox News’ plan for hosting Democratic presidential candidate town halls may be going just how they anticipated.