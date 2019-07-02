Screenshot: Fox News

The situation at the border is dire and getting worse. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with other members of Congress, visited overcrowded border patrol facilities yesterday, where they witnessed women separated from their children and said the people detained were being told to drink from the toilet.

But to Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade, that’s just a house party in full swing! Except at a house party you’re presumably still able to watch over your own child and walk around most of the entire house and backyard and use a private bathroom whenever you need to, even if there’s a line to use one of the home’s “two and a half baths.”



What, you say? The conditions in these border patrol stations are most certainly not like a house party? Because these people haven’t been able to leave for weeks, and therefore can’t go to a residence of their own to shower and shave and put on a pair of clean clothes??

Then what about a hotel!? A hotel with 10 people to a room and one bathroom for each room, where you can actually close the door instead of urinating in front of other people, and sleep comfortably in queen-sized beds, and leave the room because you’re in a fucking hotel and not a detention facility. What about that??

My god, this man can’t stop thinking about his Fourth of July vacation in the Hamptons.