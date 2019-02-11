Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth said on the air on Sunday that he hasn’t washed his hands in a decade, because “germs are not a real thing,” and that he makes himself immune to all threatening colds and flus by not washing them. Your move, anti-vaxxers!

“As I told you my 2019 resolution is to say things on air that I say off air. I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years. Really I don’t really wash my hands ever,” Hegseth bravely admitted after co-host Jedediah Bila called him out for eating day-old Pizza Hut pizza that had been left out on set, according to Raw Story.

“I inoculate myself. It’s just not—germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real,” Hegseth continued.



That admission is curious, at the very least. He presumably lives in New York, a city that coats you in a thin film of grime any time you spend more than 10 minutes outside no matter the weather, and he’s constantly touching door handles and car handles (let’s be real, he’d be singing a different tune if he actually took the trains) and toilet handles and he’s not washing his hands? Jesus Christ, does he at least bathe on a regular basis?

Hegseth, clearly not backing down from his anti-wash position, boosted the story of one fellow anti-washer who, at nearly 70 years old, claimed to haven’t had the cold or flu in years because they didn’t wash their hands.

With Hegseth’s resolution to say whatever dumb thought pops into that filter-less cranium of his, this is surely just the beginning of Hegseth sharing TMI, or revealing what an incredible idiot he really is.