The man who traveled across Texas to kill Latinx people is racist. The man who campaigned for president by calling Mexicans drug dealers and rapists is racist. And yet, being that it is a day that ends in y, our favorite Fox & Friends assholes couldn’t help defending the words used by both of them.

On Tuesday morning, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade argued there was nothing wrong with the El Paso shooter and President Donald Trump both calling the migration of people from Central America to the U.S. an “invasion” and that it isn’t racist because... something something Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“What the president has during his two and a half years is a major problem at the border, which was not his doing, unless you want to blame President Obama for the unaccompanied minors that streamed through here in 2014... If you use the term ‘an invasion,’ that’s not anti-Hispanic. It’s a fact,” Kilmeade said,

“If the Russians were coming through Alaska, through Canada, the president would be using the same language, but it’s the fact that it’s happening at the border,” Kilmeade continued.

Advertisement

Kilmeade ventured even further from reality, arguing that using the word “infested” to talk about people seeking asylum in the United States isn’t negative rhetoric because Cummings supposedly said the “same exact rhetoric 10 years before the president was even hosting the Apprentice.”

Advertisement

Kilmeade seemed to referring to this video of Cummings calling Baltimore “drug-infested” that was resurfaced on Trump’s Facebook page, which is definitely not the same as calling Latinx people an “invasion” or Trump calling Baltimore “rat and rodent infested,” but keep reaching.