Screenshot: Fox News

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burned for 12 hours yesterday before some 400 firefighters were able to put out the blaze. French billionaires and companies have already pledged millions to the church’s recovery. But what about the people covering news of the fire, ehh?? Ain’t this story doing GANGBUSTER ratings for us?!!

Leave it to Fox & Friends idiot Brian Kilmeade to make it about the real heroes of this fire, not the preservers of history and fighters of fire, but us—the news people who are tellin’ you all about it!

“It’s just amazing when you have one thing happen in one famous city and the whole world watches and has a stake in it,” Kilmeade said on the show today. “And probably, I imagine, the ratings around the world went through the roof because everyone was talking about it.”

What a Trumpy thing to say about a massive fire that injured at least one firefighter and, besides having so far been nonlethal, was a devastating blow to Paris and people around the world who care about history. But can you even imagine the ratings! They must have been amazing! Of course, what else could we have expected from the network that put this guy on the air.