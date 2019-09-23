Screenshot: Fox News

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is a force so powerful that Fox News has finally started taking her seriously—as the enemy of children everywhere.

Fox & Friends invited climate change denier Marc Morano onto Monday’s show following the international climate change strike on Friday, during which communities across the globe skipped work and school to demand their governments act on climate change. Morano, a former aide to fellow climate change denier Sen. Jim Inhofe, was quick to demonize 16-year-old Thunberg, characterizing her work as the very thing Fox News is known for: a “message of fear.”

“What is it about [Thunberg] that has interested so many young people?” host Steve Doocy asked Morano.

“Well, she sells fear. Greta Thunberg started in Sweden every Friday outside the Swedish parliament and it spread—to skip school in order to have a future,” Morano said. “In other words, she’s actually said...why should kids go to school if they have a future that will be no more unless government passes laws like the Green New Deal, more U.N. treaties.”

Morano detailed anecdotes of children becoming more anxious at the idea of climate change ruining their futures—which, same!!!

“She is the Greta Effect,” Morano said. “She’s causing and instilling fear in millions of kids.”

Host Ainsley Earhardt went on to accuse the children who participated in the protest of doing so because of peer pressure, while Morano insisted that a Gen-Z protest to skip school wouldn’t be nearly as effective as a protest that has them giving up social media or their smartphones—because it wouldn’t be Fox News without some Baby Boomer-pandering nonsense about kids and all their apps these days.

“If you really want to protest, do something challenging,” Morano said. “Why would you skip school? That’s an easy thing for any kid to do.” Not as easy as being a grown-ass man smearing a teenager on Fox News, apparently.