Remember when Kellyanne Conway went on national television and held up two pieces of paper that said “collusion” and “delusion”? Well, this Fox & Friends segment about whether President Donald Trump should accept oppo research from foreign governments is just about as dumb, but also just slightly more amusing.

Chatting over whether Trump—who has expressed no qualms with a foreign country giving him dirt on his presidential opponents—should actually accept such offers, hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt backed the president up.

Doocy suggested that Trump simply might have been referring to regular ‘ol DC opposition research (you know, the kind not given to you from foreign countries with an agenda), while Earhardt argued that the FBI wouldn’t care if Norway was offering intel to a Congressional candidate—both terrible counterpoints that hold no ground given what we’ve literally just experienced with Trump and potential foreign influence.

Brian Kilmeade, meanwhile, suggested that Trump’s call-in into the show tomorrow would be a perfect opportunity to clarify that, uhh, he meant absolutely none of it.

“Nothing’s free in the world. You don’t want a foreign government or foreign entity giving you information because they’re going to want something back. If anybody knows that, it’s the president, ‘cause there is no free lunch,” Kilmeade told his colleagues.

“If someone gives information, they’re going to want influence. I think the president’s got to clarify that,” he continued. “That’s why I’m glad he is coming on tomorrow, because he opened himself wide up to attacks.”

Occasionally a voice of reason cuts through on Fox News, but knowing Trump, he’s either going to angrily tweet about Kilmeade’s comments today or spar with him over the phone tomorrow.

