It’s an exciting day when Fox News finally admits that the U.S. is kind of a shitty country.

On Thursday’s episode of Fox & Friends, hosts Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy tried to burn Taylor Swift after her Rolling Stone interview in which she says that she’s completely obsessed with politics.

Specifically, Kilmeade read out Swift’s quote about why she had been politically absent prior to President Donald Trump’s election—because, she said, Barack Obama had been a dignified and respectable person. Of course, on Fox & Friends, there can be no such thing!

“...Before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence, because the person I voted for had always won. We were in such an amazing time when Obama was president because foreign nations respected us. We were so excited to have this dignified person in the White House,” Swift said in her interview, which Kilmeade quoted.

Kilmeade then took issue with Swift’s perception of Obama, but used the example of Russia invading Georgia as to why foreign nations didn’t respect the U.S.—which happened at the end of the Bush administration, not under Obama.

“The way other nations expected us, really, as the Russians steamrolled into the two nearby nations, Georgia and the Ukraine, and China made them leave off the cargo section of their plane on the last visit overseas, I’m not really that that’d be the perception...” Kilmeade shot back. “Also, we watched in Syria as another nation invaded another and 500,000 died because we did nothing.”

Host Steve Doocy then tried to deliver another dunk on Swift, saying she was “known” for backing Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Democratic opponent in the last election, who lost to Blackburn. However, he misstated her interview, alleging that the interviewer asked Swift if she regretted getting involved in the 2018 election—she was actually asked if she regretted not getting more involved in the 2016 election, which she said she did.

You’d think the Fox & Friends chuds would know to do their homework before trying to dunk on someone’s foray into politics, but then again, this is not surprising in the least bit.