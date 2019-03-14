Screenshot: Fox News

It’s March 14, 3/14, which math nerds celebrate as “Pi Day.” Someone who certainly does NOT celebrate? Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, a man who doesn’t seem to know what a pie is and is skeptical of men who say they read “books.”



Let’s watch as Kilmeade mightily struggles to name a single “pie” he enjoys eating, a perfectly normal human activity. After much shouted help from off-camera, it turns out the variety he’s trying to describe is actually a cake. Incredible:

Then, while the gang was talking about Beto O’Rourke officially throwing his cowboy hat into the 2020 presidential ring this morning, Kilmeade expressed his skepticism about Vanity Fair noting in its new cover story that O’Rourke has a lot of books, and wondered why that’s such a big deal anyway:

“As if it’s a big plus that he reads books,” a man who’s never read a book might say. Yes, I would love our next president to be literate. A big ask, I know!!